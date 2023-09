Recent energy price rise is structural, not a short-term transitory rise

Given current outlook, rate cut expectations around middle of 2024 are too early

Rates will need to remain restrictive for quite a while

In his words, the mix of the rise in energy prices and lower inflation in recent months vindicates pausing i.e. not enough to hike again. But I guess they will twist the story however it needs to be to fit with their narrative. What else is new, am I right?