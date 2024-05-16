European Central Bank Governing Council member Kazaks (governor of Latvia's central bank) spoke with Reuters on Thursday:

said the ECB is likely to cut interest rates in June

But after that will be slow:

"It's much easier to take decisions when we have the outlook meetings and new projections."

"I think we would benefit from a measured path going down,"

"Given that inflation will be moving sideways for most of the year, you should not expect some kind of action at every meeting,"

