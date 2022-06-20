Inflation would need to surprise on the low side for it not to be 50 bps in September

But investors should not think that 50 bps rate hikes are the new default

Market expectation of the terminal rate shot up quite dramatically last week

One should be careful about the speed, not get carried away

Well, if they're concerned about markets getting carried away then they should have done a better job in terms of communicating their policy outlook from the get-go. Their first mistake was sticking with the 'transitory' narrative for too long. Things have just been snowballing from there ever since.