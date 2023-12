Governor Peter Kazimir of the National Bank of Slovakia (Národná banka Slovenska), and therefore a member of the ECB's Governing Council, is speaking today at 0900 GMT / 0400 US Eastern time:

at a news conference presenting the National Bank of Slovakia's outlook papers

While I expect plenty of policy comments from him I don't think they'll do much to shift around the euro. While he is on the GC he is not in one of the big chairs at the table like Germany, France, Lagarde.