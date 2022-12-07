ECB kazimir

ECB Kazimir is saying:

The EURUSD moved higher in early US trading after the better productivity data productivity has been on the decline in the US but rebounded in the last quarter as labor costs were less.

The EURUSD is still above its 100 hour moving average 1.05093. Staying above that is more bullish. Also remember that the 1.05155 level is the 50% of the 2022 trading range. So key area between 1.0509 and 1.05155.

The EURUSD above the 100 hour MA