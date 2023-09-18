I wish that September rate hike was the last one

But cannot rule out further moves

Only via the March forecast next year can we confirm the path towards inflation goal

End of rate hikes is to open debate on how to adjust PEPP and APP

Once it is clear that no more rate hikes are needed, debate should be on how to speed up QT

The key thing that I'm reading from this is that they are likely to try and stick to the same language now until spring next year, that is provided the economy holds up as it should and not worsen much rapidly in the months ahead.