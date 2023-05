ECB's Kazimir on the wires:

**Slowing hikes lets the ECB to go higher for longer.

**There’s plenty of ground left to cover.

**Core inflation, wage pressures and high-profit margins call for vigilance.

**According to available statistics, the ECB will need to maintain raising interest rates for a longer period of time than expected.

**Projections point to September as the earliest time to judge the effectiveness of measures and if inflation is moving towards the target