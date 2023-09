One more, likely last rate hike, still needed

The alternative option would be to hike in October or December

Inflation remains stubbornly high, price growth expectations too far above 2%

As we move closer to the decision next week, it looks like maybe ECB policymakers are starting to break rank. This is one of the more direct and hawkish takes as compared to the others, which are just alluding to a rate hike being a mere "possibility".