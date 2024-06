Uncertainty is high but the path is leaning towards lower inflation

We can remove some restriction but still need to retain some degree of restrictiveness

In other words, he is backing more rate cuts if the data trajectory holds in the months to come. As for market pricing, traders are seeing ~41 bps of rate cuts still to come for the ECB. The next full rate cut is priced in for October but the odds of a September move are at ~71% currently.