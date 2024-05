It would take a massive economic surprise for the ECB not to move in June

Relatively comfortable with market pricing of rate cuts, no need to disturb that

Rate cuts should be gradual and easiest to move at quarterly meetings when projections are released

They have been out in droves today to confirm a June rate cut. As for market pricing, it fits somewhat with what he is proposing as traders are pricing in ~71 bps of rate cuts for this year.