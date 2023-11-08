ECB’s Kazāks: We Remain Determined to Reach Our Price Stability Target

The European Central Bank Governing Council member Mārtiņš Kazāks on Wednesday vowed that the euro area’s monetary policymakers would restore price stability.

In a speech to open the annual conference of Latvijas Banka, which he heads, Kazāks reminded of the ECB’s price stability target.

‘We are committed to our target of 2% and we shall deliver it’, he said. ‘Our current outlook forecasts that we will achieve it in the second half of 2025.’ ‘We are very clear on our target and of course we are determined and we shall reach it’, he added.