ECB’s Kazāks: Won’t Keep Interest Rates Elevated a Minute Longer Than Necessary

The European Central Bank Governing Council member Mārtiņš Kazāks on Wednesday suggested that interest rates would be reduced as soon as it became appropriate to do so.

‘We cannot exclude the possibility that further rate increases might be necessary’, he continued. ‘But we simply don’t know … so we will do the best we can … we will not hold the rates at very high levels a minute longer than necessary.'