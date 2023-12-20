ECB's Knot

We have to see how wages data develops, will see data around the middle of 2024

Optimal path for rates closer to market pricing at cut-off date than now

Any structural bond portfolio should be as small as possible

The market is pricing in a 50/50 probability of a cut in March with 100 bps of cuts priced in for the July meeting.

Ultimately, the market is saying that the ECB will decide that it can ease a bit without getting too loose and the market is saying that eurozone data is going to crumble.