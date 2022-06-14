If conditions remain the same as today, ECB has to raise by more than 25 bps in September

The next level is to raise rates by 50 bps but our options are not limited to that

There is a real probability that rates will continue to rise in October and December

It all depends on the data and economic situation

He also adds that he would want to hike rates through to 2023 and is "comfortable" with the idea of the ECB hiking to 1.50%. As you would expect from one of the more hawkish members in the central bank I would say.