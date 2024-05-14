Klaas Knot

Klaas Knot made an interesting point on US pandemic supports for the labor market compared to Europe. In the US, the policy encouraged widespread layoffs that included income support. In Europe, jobs were subsidized and people kept their jobs.

That softened the blow in Europe but in the US, as people went back to work, labor was reallocated in a more-productive way (though perhaps initially more inflationary). That's a take we don't hear about often and helps to explain some USD outperformance.

Other comments: