European Central Bank Governing Council member Klaas Knot spoke over the weekend in a TV interview. Newswires picked up the comments:

Knot says he is in favour of +50 or +75 in December

  • +75 increase “would be possible, but its too early to say"
  • “We still have six more weeks to go and there are still a lot of economic numbers coming out”

Knot tends to the less dovish side of the European Central Bank spectrum.

Last week the EBC went with a +75:

The next meeting is Dec. 15:

ecb dates 2022