European Central Bank policy rate-setter Knot spoke on Saturday, watering down expectation of a December ECB rate cut just a little:

"It is important that we keep all options open. Retaining full optionality would act as a hedge against the materialization of risks in either direction to the growth and inflation outlook,"

"We believe that our meeting-by-meeting and data dependent approach has served us well,"

Knot said that expectation for a December rate cut in the market had increased "quite dramatically" following the recent data (weak purchasing managers' index and consumption data), but tried to water these down a little:

"We will have to see whether that was a little bit over-enthusiastic or not. We will only know once we do our own calculations again in December"

Not sure too many folks will be fooled by this, the December rate cut seems almost locked in.

