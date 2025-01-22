Data is encouraging, confirms that we'll return to target

Hopes to see recovery in economy, then we'll take it from there

There is new downside risk from trade policy on growth, impact on inflation not so clear

But pretty comfortable with market expectations for the next two meetings

But if recovery continues, not too convinced that we need to into "stimulative mode"

For Knot to reaffirm rate cut expectations for January and March, it says a lot about how the ECB is positioned right now. All of this lines up with market pricing as well of course with ~46 bps of rate cuts priced in for both January and March currently.