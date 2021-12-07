ECB should not make too long commitments on asset purchases

APP will be the key instrument in the future

Medium-to-long-term inflation risks skewed to the upside

ECB should be wary of premature tightening

I reckon he's mentioning that they shouldn't be tweaking APP purchases yet. Because reading his other comment on how APP will be the key instrument moving forward, it alludes to the notion that policymakers will be looking to increase asset purchases once PEPP runs its course in March next year.