- There is every reason to believe that we will do another 50 bps in March
- After that, we will see
- We are data dependent, we will decide meeting by meeting what to do
- We will do more hikes if necessary to return inflation to 2% target in a timely manner
- "It will take what it will take"
- Full transcript
The forward guidance isn't anything new and that will make inflation data over the next two months a key focus to watch in Europe. The next test will come from the numbers later this week.