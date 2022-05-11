  • First rate hike will take place "some time" after end of net asset purchases
  • "Some time" could mean a period of only a few weeks
  • After the first rate hike, the normalisation process will be gradual
  • It looks increasingly unlikely that the disinflationary dynamics of the past decade will return
  • As a result, it is appropriate for policy to return to more normal settings
  • Full speech

She's not being explicit about it but I would argue that the fact she isn't denying the more aggressive stance put out by the more hawkish policymakers is rather telling. All signs point towards a July rate hike now surely and  inflation  data will likely support that. But as for a move back towards zero, that remains to be seen.