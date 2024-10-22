"We are not unhappy with what we have seen," on inflation.

Hopes inflation can get back to target sooner than projected

Inflation numbers are relatively reassuring

We "absolutely confident" in hitting inflation target sustainably in the course of 2025 but not sure when

We have to be very sharp in evaluating services inflation

European consumers don't consumer as much as Americans

The pace of cuts is to be determined later

I don't want to speculate on what it would take to cut 50 bps

The euro is struggling again today alongside the pound. Most of the recent EUR/USD drop was driven by dollar strength but that's not the case today.