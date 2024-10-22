- "We are not unhappy with what we have seen," on inflation.
- Hopes inflation can get back to target sooner than projected
- Inflation numbers are relatively reassuring
- We "absolutely confident" in hitting inflation target sustainably in the course of 2025 but not sure when
- We have to be very sharp in evaluating services inflation
- European consumers don't consumer as much as Americans
- The pace of cuts is to be determined later
- I don't want to speculate on what it would take to cut 50 bps
The euro is struggling again today alongside the pound. Most of the recent EUR/USD drop was driven by dollar strength but that's not the case today.