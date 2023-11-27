ECB's Christine Lagarde is on the wires:

Observes that Euro area activity has stagnated in recent quarters and is likely to remain weak for the rest of the year.

Advises that it is premature to start declaring victory in the current economic scenario.

There are indications of potential job growth slowdown towards the end of the year,

Emphasizes the need to stay focused on the mandate of price stability, considering various forces affecting inflation.

Notes that wage pressures remain strong.

Looking beyond 2024, the ECB's Governing Council is committed to exploring ways to further decarbonize corporate portfolios.

Expects the weakening of inflationary pressures to continue.

States that the medium-term outlook for inflation is still surrounded by considerable uncertainty.

EU flash CPI data will be released later this week with expectations of a move to 2.7% from 2.9% YoY which would be the lowest level since mid-2021. CPI inflation peaked in October 2022 at 10.7%.