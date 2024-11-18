A summary of a speech from EU Lagarde at College des Bernardins:
Current Challenges
Technological Lag:
- Europe is falling behind in innovation and productivity compared to the U.S. and China.
- EU specializes in outdated technologies; only 4 of the world’s top 50 tech firms are European.
- Lack of unified digital market and venture capital investment hinders technological progress.
Geopolitical Shifts:
- Global trade fragmentation and competition with China threaten Europe’s open economy.
- EU's declining world trade share and increased reliance on foreign venture capitalists for tech funding.
Economic Pressures:
- Slowing productivity growth reduces tax revenue potential, threatening funding for pensions, climate, and defense needs.
- Estimated €1 trillion annually required for climate, innovation, and security investments.
Proposed Solutions
Adaptation
- Economic Integration: Unlock single-market potential; address internal trade barriers (e.g., equivalent to 44% tariffs on manufacturing).
- Capital Investment: Redirect €8 trillion in EU savings toward innovation and technology development.
- Skills Development: Focus on digital and advanced skills to empower individuals and enhance inclusion in the digital economy.
Anticipation
- Technology Impact: Prepare for AI-driven automation by prioritizing reskilling and adult learning.
- Geopolitical Unity: Treat the EU as a single, unified economy with shared interests in climate, defense, and social welfare.
- Public-Private Partnerships: Collaboration to fill education and training gaps, enabling workers to adapt to rapid technological changes.
Call to Action
- Regain lost ground in productivity and competitiveness.
- Pool resources for collective challenges (e.g., green transition, security).
- Balance social welfare and technological progress to sustain Europe's unique economic model.
Conclusion
- Europe must adapt to modern challenges with a renewed focus on unity and innovation, quoting Marcus Aurelius: “What stands in the way becomes the way.”
Meanwhile the EURUSD is continuing it's stretch to the upside with the price moving to a new high at 1.05941. That has the price above the swing area target at 1.05926 and looks next toward the 1.0600 to 1.0610 swing area (see post here).