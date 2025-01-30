Lagarde today

Labour market remains robust

Conditions for recovery are in place

Most underlying indicators have been developing towards a sustained return to our target

After some fluctuation, inflation should return to our target

Risks to economic growth remain to the downside

We will be data dependent and are not pre-committing to any rate path

The euro has been jumping during this press conference but it's not exactly clear why as I didn't hear anything from Lagarde to make waves. Some are pointing to month-end flows.