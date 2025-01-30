Lagarde ECB
Lagarde today
  • Labour market remains robust
  • Conditions for recovery are in place
  • Most underlying indicators have been developing towards a sustained return to our target
  • After some fluctuation, inflation should return to our target
  • Risks to economic growth remain to the downside
  • We will be data dependent and are not pre-committing to any rate path

The euro has been jumping during this press conference but it's not exactly clear why as I didn't hear anything from Lagarde to make waves. Some are pointing to month-end flows.