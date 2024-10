Rate cuts will continue

Remains prudent on inflation outlook

Our goal is in sight but cannot say that inflation is completely under control

Future rate cuts will be determined by underlying economic data in the coming months

There's nothing new here in her latest comments. The ECB is still poised to cut rates further, with traders now leaning more towards a 25 bps rate cut in December after having toned down fears of a potential 50 bps move from before this week.