We will stay the course with rate hikes

Inflation expectations are not de-anchoring

We have to avoid the case of that happening

The euro briefly hit the highs for the day on the remarks above, with EUR/USD moving up to 1.0838 before settling back down to 1.0815 now - still up 0.2% on the day though. The slight jump comes as we see euro area bond yields also nudge higher on the day. 10-year German bund yields are up 4 bps to 2.03% currently.