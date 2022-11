ECB's Lagarde is on the tape saying:

must bring inflation back to 2%

Inflation is much too high

Inflation expectations need to remain anchored

Interest rates will need to rise more

The EURUSD is moving closer to its 100 day MA at 1.00462.

The price back in October reached the 100 day MA but found willing sellers.

Getting above and closing above the 100 day MA would be the first since February 2022. The high price today just reached 1.00338

