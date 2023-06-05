- Price pressures remain strong
- Underlying inflationary pressures remain high
- Wages pressures have strengthened further
- Decisions will continue to be based on incoming data
- Our rate hikes are being transmitted forcefully to financing conditions
- Full effects of our monetary policy measures are starting to materialize
- Effects of our policy can be expected to strengthen in coming years
There's an 88% chance of a hike priced in for the June 15 meeting and I don't see any reason to fade that.