Price pressures remain strong

Underlying inflationary pressures remain high

Wages pressures have strengthened further

Decisions will continue to be based on incoming data

Our rate hikes are being transmitted forcefully to financing conditions

Full effects of our monetary policy measures are starting to materialize

Effects of our policy can be expected to strengthen in coming years

There's an 88% chance of a hike priced in for the June 15 meeting and I don't see any reason to fade that.