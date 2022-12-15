>
ECB's Lagarde opening statement: A recession would be relatively shallow
ECB's Lagarde opening statement: A recession would be relatively shallow
-
Initial comments from ECB President Christine Lagarde following the rate decision
Adam Button
Thursday, 15/12/2022 | 13:54 GMT-0
15/12/2022 | 13:54 GMT-0
- Cited high energy costs and tightening financing conditions as reasons for shallow recession
- Growth is expected to recover as headwinds fade
- Growth expected to be subdued next year
- Price pressures are strong across sectors
- Consumer energy subsidies pull down inflation now but will push it up later
- Depreciation of the euro is feeding through to prices
- Wage growth is strengthening
- Eurosystem will not invest all maturing securities
- Our stance will continue to be data dependent
- Full text
The review from former ECB top deputy Vitor Constancio isn't exactly glowing:
Bad news for Euro Area prospects.The ECB decisions, language and forecasts,point to an excessively hawkish policy that will aggravate the coming recession unnecessarily. The expression “rates will still have to rise significantly” is grounded on controversial inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term forecasts. As mentioned at the ECB site, December (and June) forecasts are coordinated by National CBs whereas in the other quarters ECB staff does it. So, the 2023 inflation prediction jumps from 2.3% in September to a whopping 3.4% in today’s forecasts, pushing the 2.3% to 2025!. For 2023, the forecast is now 6.3%. These are averages which implies that starting from the present 10%, to get a 6.3% average implies that by December 2023 should be at 3.x% (below 4%). In that case what can explain an inflation of 3.4% for 2024 w/ energy prices stabilizing? The prospects coming from such a hawkish language and forecasts, if materializing in compatible future decisions, is more important than the 50bps rate increase today (following the FED) and the expected beginning of QT in March by 15bn per month.
Watch live here:
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Tags
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Most Popular
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW