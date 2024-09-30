Lagarde

Latest developments strengthen our confidence that inflation will return to target in a timely manner, we will take that into account at meeting in October

Employment growth slowed to just 0.2% in the second quarter and recent indicators point to a further deceleration in the coming quarters

The labor market remains resilient

We expect the recovery to strengthen over time

The market is already ahead of the ECB and has priced in a near-certainty of an October cut. From there, the market prices in a steady series of 25 bps cuts with risks towards a 50 bps cut on the way to 1.75% around this time next year.