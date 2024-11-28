Trump has indicated a range of tariffs around 10-20% for the rest of the world

The fact that you put out a range means that you are open to discussion

Europe is erring towards a "cheque book strategy"

We could offer to buy certain things from the US and signal that we are prepared to discuss to see how we can reach a compromise

This is a better scenario than a pure retaliation strategy where there is no real winner

An all-out trade war would cause a negative drag on global GDP

The actual net impact on inflation is still uncertain at this stage

It is "extremely difficult" to assess the outlook as you may have a combination of a decline in GDP and potential depreciation or appreciation of the dollar

Full transcript

The net impact of lower growth arguably means the ECB may have to move quicker and deeper in terms of cutting rates. However, that is also still subject to inflation developments in the coming year. As things stand, she's not wrong in saying "we have to wait and see".