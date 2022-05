The question posed was about parity in EUR/USD and while she doesn't want to offer up any comment on that, she says that the ECB is "attentive" to the developments in the currency as it does impact inflation.

The euro is now trading up to the highs for the day at 1.0710 from around 1.0670 from before she started speaking. The dollar is also losing some ground across the board again so that is in part at play to start the session.