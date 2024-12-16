- The past bias of keeping rates sufficiently restrictive is no longer warranted
- We are close to achieving our target
- Inflation momentum in services sector has dropped recently
- Eurozone growth likely to take a hit from fresh US protectionist measures
This just continues the same commentary after their policy meeting last week. With traders already pricing in ~93% of a 25 bps rate cut for January, there is little scope for surprises as the PMI data in the euro area remains weak and ECB policymakers are vindicating said pricing for now.