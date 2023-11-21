- We have made those future decisions conditional on the incoming data meaning that we can act if we see rising risks of missing are inflation target
- The energy and supply chain shocks which played a substantial role in last year's inflation surge are now unwinding.
- We expect headline inflation to rise again slightly in the coming months.
- Our monetary policy is in a phase where we need to be attentive to the different forces affecting inflation, but always firmly focused on our mandate.
- We will need to remain attentive until we have firm evidence that the conditions are in place for inflation to return sustainably to our goal.
- Given the scale of our policy adjustment, we can now allow some time for them to unfold.
- This is not the time to start declaring victory.
- Our assessment is that strong wage growth mainly reflects catch-up effects related to past inflation, rather than a self-fulfilling dynamic.
- We need to remain focused on bringing inflation back to our target and not rush to premature conclusions based on short-term developments
