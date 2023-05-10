- There are factors that can induce significant upside risks to inflation outlook
- ECB has to be extremely attentive to potential risks, in particular wage increases
- We have moved in a very deliberate, decisive way to fight inflation
- But we still have more ground to cover
- We do not forecast a recession in our baseline projection for this year
- We are in a better position now than where we were six months ago
She's not giving much away and just reaffirms the narrative that more rate hikes are coming. We can very well expect two more 25 bps rate hikes to follow perhaps but a move to 4% may be a stretch too far - for now at least.