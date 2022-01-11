We understand that rising prices are a concern for many people

And we take that concern very seriously

People can trust that our commitment to price stability is unwavering

That is critical to firmly anchor inflation expectations and vital for confidence in the euro currency

Her full speech can be found here. These are the only notable remarks pertaining to the economy and policy, so they aren't saying much to be honest. The rest of the speech relates more to the changing of the guard at the Bundesbank.