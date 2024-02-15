Incoming data continues to signal subdued activity in the near-term

But information was broadly in line with December assessment

Current disinflation process expected to continue

But we need to be confident that it will lead us to sustainably hit 2% inflation target

ECB's forward-looking wage tracker continues to signal strong wage pressures

Her remarks aren't anything new and follows the ongoing narrative. She's still alluding to wages data as being a key consideration, which keeps the door open to cut rates in June or July. In any case, it is still a he says, she says situation with markets and the ECB. The odds of an April rate cut are still ~61% priced in currently.