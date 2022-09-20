We will not let ths pahse of high inflation feed into economic behaviour and create a lasting inflation problem

IF there were evidence that high inflation risk de-anchoring inflation expectations, the the policy rate that is compatible with our target would lie in restrictive territory

Where rates ultimately settle will depend on how the inflation outlook evolves

Inflation expectations remain relatively well anchored

If energy prices are durably higher during the transition in may have an implact on industrial production

Moving faster at the start of the hiking cycle clearly conveys our commitment

Terminal rate must be compatible with returning inflation to target

I don't see any special hints here on rates but today's German PPI report has to be causing some major angst at the ECB. The days of saying there won't be a recession are over.