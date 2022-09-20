Lagarde Sept 8 2022
  • We will not let ths pahse of high inflation feed into economic behaviour and create a lasting inflation problem
  • IF there were evidence that high inflation risk de-anchoring inflation expectations, the the policy rate that is compatible with our target would lie in restrictive territory
  • Where rates ultimately settle will depend on how the inflation outlook evolves
  • Inflation expectations remain relatively well anchored
  • If energy prices are durably higher during the transition in may have an implact on industrial production
  • Moving faster at the start of the hiking cycle clearly conveys our commitment
  • Terminal rate must be compatible with returning inflation to target

I don't see any special hints here on rates but today's German PPI report has to be causing some major angst at the ECB. The days of saying there won't be a recession are over.