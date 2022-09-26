Lagarde thumbs up
  • Risks to inflation are primarily on the upside
  • Activity to slow substantially in the coming quarters
  • Demand for services is losing steam
  • We expect to raise rates further over the next several weeks
A 75 bps ECB hike in October is now fully priced in but that was before this speech. The comments certainly underscore a deteriorating outlook but they're nothing new. EUR/USD is volatile today but largely unchanged on this.