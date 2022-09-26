Risks to inflation are primarily on the upside

Activity to slow substantially in the coming quarters

Demand for services is losing steam

We expect to raise rates further over the next several weeks

A 75 bps ECB hike in October is now fully priced in but that was before this speech. The comments certainly underscore a deteriorating outlook but they're nothing new. EUR/USD is volatile today but largely unchanged on this.