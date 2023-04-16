European Central Bank President Lagarde spoke in an interview with US TV on Sunday, CBS’ “Face the Nation”.

Lagarde didn't have much to say on the path ahead for European Central Bank monetary policy.

On her outlook for the global economy:

Governments and central banks have a “narrow path” to navigate, have to “adopt the right policies.”

On her US outlook:

there is recovery. That's, I think, a point that was not really firm only six months ago where we all assumed that there would be a recession, if only a technical one.

we are faced with high uncertainty because of multiple factors ... war in Ukraine ... financial stability that clearly has been shaken up a bit by the US and Switzerland development .... inflation that we are fighting

Full transcript is here for more.

European Central Bank President Lagarde didn't discuss the 25 or 50 question for the next Bank meeting.