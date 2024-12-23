We’re getting very close to the stage to declare that we have sustainably brought inflation to 2%

Still should be very vigilant about services inflation, which is hovering around 4%

Some underlying inflation figures are moving in the right downward direction

Price levels are not going to return to the good old ways

Puzzled by this impression people have that they don’t have as much disposable income

Need to be vigilant on wages as well

We’re coming close to the end of that process where wages have caught up with prices

Hopefully we don't return to the very counterintuitive system of negative interest rates

Tit-for-tat retaliation on trade is just bad for the global economy at large

It could also turn out to be bad for the US economy, for that matter

Just some overview remarks there by Lagarde but her acknowledgement of the disinflation process just means that they're positioning themselves to keep cutting rates going into next year.