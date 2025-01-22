We're confident inflation will be at target over the course of 2025

We'll see if the early stages of this year will deliver a reduction in services inflation

We don't see ourselves as being behind the curve

Euro exchange rate will be of interest, may have consequences

Gradual moves in rates come to mind at the moment

Her remarks are consistent in teeing up rate cuts for January and also for March next as well. Expect this to be reiterated at the press conference following the policy decision next week. EUR/USD remains marginally lower on the day, down 0.15% to 1.0413 currently.