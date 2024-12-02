At some point, policy needs to be driven by upcoming risks rather than being backward-looking

But that is once we are sure inflation is in line to hit 2% target

There is a little bit of distance to go in that regard

Services inflation needs to come down further

Once disinflation process is completed, monetary policy needs to be forward-looking

As data dependence falls down in priority, the new challenge will be to assess incoming risks

That will still be done on a meeting-by-meeting basis

Full transcript (may be gated)

Despite all the above remarks, he offers no comment when asked about when the transition might happen on this shift in policy thinking. He just says that in the next year, there will be a transition to "a more sustainable neighbourhood of 2%" for inflation.