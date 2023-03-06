Stronger pressures in inflation are indicated from food-related costs and labour market developments

Weaker pressures instead are arising from energy commodities, economic activity and supply-side bottlenecks

Heatmap suggests inflation pressures are still strong but there are some emerging signs of easing

He adds that they would have to mark the latest wage developments as a high priority. Well, the headline while significant already fits with what markets are expecting i.e. more rate hikes by the ECB to follow. The question now is whether or not policymakers will make any firm "commitment" after the March meeting.