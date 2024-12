Also prudent not to pre-commit to any particular rate path

Disinflation process is well on track

Domestic inflation should come down

Financing conditions remain restrictive

Determined to ensure that inflation stabilises at 2%

Once again, all of this just continues to echo the message from his peers and rebuffs their communique from last week's policy decision. EUR/USD remains flat on the day, stuck in a narrow range close to 1.0500 - now seen at 1.0490 currently.