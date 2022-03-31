It is especially important to remain data-dependent

Optionality needs to be two-sided

ECB should be fully prepared to revise policy settings in the event of energy price shock

It is plausible that medium-term inflation will not revert back to pre-pandemic levels

Inflation may stabilise around 2% target

So far, policymakers are not really taking a different tone after the inflation data this week. We'll see if that changes in the weeks ahead but otherwise, it seems that they are perfectly comfortable to take things slow despite reiterating that they have to do something about inflation if expectations start to be de-anchored.