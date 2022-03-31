- It is especially important to remain data-dependent
- Optionality needs to be two-sided
- ECB should be fully prepared to revise policy settings in the event of energy price shock
- It is plausible that medium-term inflation will not revert back to pre-pandemic levels
- Inflation may stabilise around 2% target
So far, policymakers are not really taking a different tone after the inflation data this week. We'll see if that changes in the weeks ahead but otherwise, it seems that they are perfectly comfortable to take things slow despite reiterating that they have to do something about inflation if expectations start to be de-anchored.