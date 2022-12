It is unclear if inflation peak has been reached or still to come next year

Cannot exclude some inflation at the start of next year

Must take past rate hikes into account when considering next ones

The narrative is starting to change even before they get to the December meeting next week. A 50 bps move is all but cemented at this point but markets will be looking for what comes next. The window is continuing to close for the ECB and that is evident by the commentary above.