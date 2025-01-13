Philip Lane is the Chief Economist and a member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank (ECB).
- European economy still recovering from the pandemic
- ECB baseline for Europe is a recovery
- Expects consumption to improve in 2025
- More easing from the Bank is likely
Lane speaking as part of a "policy dialogue" at the Asian Financial Forum (AFF) 2025, being held in Hong Kong.
Dr Olli Rehn, Governor Bank of Finland, is also speaking, on the same panel:
- Europe must not get caught off guard by a trade war
- EU should not take hits because of tariffs