Philip Lane is the Chief Economist and a member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank (ECB).

  • European economy still recovering from the pandemic
  • ECB baseline for Europe is a recovery
  • Expects consumption to improve in 2025
  • More easing from the Bank is likely
Lane speaking as part of a "policy dialogue" at the Asian Financial Forum (AFF) 2025, being held in Hong Kong.

Dr Olli Rehn, Governor Bank of Finland, is also speaking, on the same panel:

  • Europe must not get caught off guard by a trade war
  • EU should not take hits because of tariffs