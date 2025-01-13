Philip Lane is the Chief Economist and a member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank (ECB).

European economy still recovering from the pandemic

ECB baseline for Europe is a recovery

Expects consumption to improve in 2025

More easing from the Bank is likely

Lane speaking as part of a "policy dialogue" at the Asian Financial Forum (AFF) 2025, being held in Hong Kong.

Dr Olli Rehn, Governor Bank of Finland, is also speaking, on the same panel: