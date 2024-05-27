I think we have been successful in getting inflation down in a timely manner

But policy needs to remain in restrictive territory

Things will be bumpy and things will be gradual

But within the zone of restrictiveness we can move down somewhat

If inflation visibly approaches the target next year, then we can make sure rates come down further

The full piece can be found here (may be gated). This once again just confirms a rate cut at next week's meeting. Besides that, Lane also commented that "central bankers aspire to be boring" and he's not wrong. It's more of a political job more than anything else these days.